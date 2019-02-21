Sheila Dikshit on Arvind Kejriwal’s alliance remark: Delhi CM never discussed tie-up with Congress

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit on Thursday asked AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to explain on what basis he has made a public comment with regard to the alliance between the two parties in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a rally near Delhi’s Jama Masjid area on Wednesday, Kejriwal blamed the Congress of adamantly refusing his demand for an alliance between the two parties for the Lok Sabha polls.

Dismissing Kejriwal’s remarks, former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit said no such discussion ever took place. “I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal on what basis has he said this? Because he has not talked about it even once,” she said while responding to Kejriwal’s remarks that he is tired of trying to convince Congress for an alliance.

“We got tired of convincing for an alliance. I want to ask, should there be a coalition or not? If there is a coalition, the BJP will be routed in Delhi…I don’t know what is in their (Congress’) mind,” Kejriwal said on Wednesday while addressing a rally near Jama Masjid.

The Delhi CM also accused Congress of making attempts to weaken the BSP-Samajwadi Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh and endanger the AAP’s prospects in the national capital.

“I don’t understand what they are doing in Uttar Pradesh. They are trying to weaken the SP-BSP in UP and the AAP in Delhi,” Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal’s latest remark has created a flutter in the politics of Delhi about the possibility of Congress and AAP joining the ranks to contest Lok Sabha polls together. Earlier too, Kejriwal had said that Congress almost said no to electoral understanding with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.

“We are very worried about the nation, so we are more keen (on an alliance). The Congress has almost said no to an alliance,” he had told reporters when asked about the possibility of AAP and Congress contesting elections together.

Kejriwal has been making efforts to bring the Congress on board to fight the general elections together to oust the BJP. Both the AAP and Congress are rivals in Delhi in Punjab. Any decision to come together for the polls in Delhi will give ammunition to the BJP attack the parties.

Delhi sends seven MPs to the Lok Sabha. In the previous elections held in 2014, the BJP had won all the seats while Congress, AAP drew a blank.