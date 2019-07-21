Sheila Dikshit, a friend, almost like elder sister: Sonia Gandhi

By: |
Published: July 21, 2019 4:11:12 PM

Sheila Dikshit, sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sheila Dikshit twitter, Sheila Dikshit newsAICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid homage to Dikshit when her body was brought to the Congress headquarters. (ANI)

Condoling the death of Sheila Dikshit, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi said the former Delhi chief minister was like an elder sister and her demise was a big loss to the Congress. AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid homage to Dikshit when her body was brought to the Congress headquarters.

“She was a friend…almost like an elder sister. This is a big loss to the Congress party,” Gandhi told reporters. She had visited Dikshit’s residence at the Nizamuddin on Saturday. Dikshit shared a close bond with the Gandhi family.

The three-time chief minister and senior Congress leader, who gave Delhi its modern look, passed away Saturday afternoon at a private hospital here after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Sheila Dikshit, a friend, almost like elder sister: Sonia Gandhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop