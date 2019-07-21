Sheila Dikshit, a friend, almost like elder sister: Sonia Gandhi

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid homage to Dikshit when her body was brought to the Congress headquarters. (ANI)

Condoling the death of Sheila Dikshit, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi said the former Delhi chief minister was like an elder sister and her demise was a big loss to the Congress. AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid homage to Dikshit when her body was brought to the Congress headquarters.

“She was a friend…almost like an elder sister. This is a big loss to the Congress party,” Gandhi told reporters. She had visited Dikshit’s residence at the Nizamuddin on Saturday. Dikshit shared a close bond with the Gandhi family.

The three-time chief minister and senior Congress leader, who gave Delhi its modern look, passed away Saturday afternoon at a private hospital here after suffering a cardiac arrest.