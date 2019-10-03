Sheikh Hasina on India visit: Bangladesh PM to hold bilateral with PM Modi on Oct 5, Teesta water-sharing among key issues on table

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina waves as she arrives at the airport in New Delhi on Thursday.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will arrive in India on a four-day official tour on Thursday. Several programmes have been lined up in New Delhi for the next four days which will be attended by Hasina. During her stay here, the Bangladesh PM will hold bilateral talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and call on President Ram Nath Kovind. She will also meet External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Hasina is the chief guest at the India Economic Summit which is being organised by the World Economic Forum on October 3 and 4 in New Delhi. Over 800 leaders from 40 countries have arrived here to take part in the India Economic Summit 2019.

This would be Hasina’s first visit to New Delhi after the recent parliamentary elections in India and Bangladesh. Though she was among the invitees for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Modi government, the Bangladesh PM skipped the even due to her prior engagements. Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid had represented the country at the event.

Itinerary of Sheikh Hasina’s India visit:

October 3: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will arrive in New Delhi on a four-day visit. She will stay at Hotel Taj. She will participate in the World Economic Forum Country Strategy Dialogue on Bangladesh. The Prime Minister will also join a reception arranged in her honour at Bangladesh High Commission.

October 4: Sheikh Hasina will attend the World Economic Forum Closing Plenary at Hotel Taj Palace. She will attend an interactive session with select CEOs of India and the inauguration of India-Bangladesh Business Forum (IBBF) at ITC Maurya.

The same day, Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will call on Sheikh Hasina.

On October 5: Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting at 11:30 AM at Hyderabad House. Water-sharing of the common rivers including Teesta and other key issues are likely to figure during the talks. The PMs will then issue a joint statement and later attend an official lunch at 1 PM. During the bilateral meeting, PM Modi and Hasina will jointly launch some projects and sign agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) on several issues. At 4:30 PM, Hasina will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

October 6: Congress president Sonia Gandhi will meet Sheikh Hasina. Film director Shyam Benegal, who directed a film on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will also meet Hasina.

Sheikh Hasina will leave New Delhi for Dhaka at 8 PM by a flight of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines.