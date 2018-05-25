Sheikh Hasina in India: Bangladesh PM says Myanmar must take Rohingyas back, urges India to take lead

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (ANI)

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the international community, including India to support it on the issue of Rohingyas. Speaking at the convocation function at Visva Bharati University in West Bengal’s Shantiniketan, the Bangladesh PM said that Rohingyas were given place in the country on humanitarian ground, but now Myanmar should take them back.

“Rohingyas have taken shelter in Bangladesh. We’ve given them a place on humanitarian grounds. We want them to return to their country as early as possible. I request you to help us to interact with Myanmar so that they take Rohingyas,” she said in her speech.

Last August, a Myanmar army response to insurgent attacks on police posts and a military base in northern Rakhine state pushed over 7,00,000 Rohingya Muslims to Bangladesh. Many Rohingyas had also accused security forces of killings, rape and arson.

Speaking of Rabindranath Tagore, she said the Nobel laureate belongs to both India and Bangladesh. “Rabindranath Tagore belongs to both the countries because he has written the national anthems of both the nations. He wrote most of his poems in Bangladesh and that is why we can claim a greater right over him,” she said.

Earlier in the day, addressing the convocation ceremony, PM Narendra Modi said that both nations are bound by cooperation and understanding. “India and Bangladesh are two separate countries, bonded by cooperation and understanding. Be it culture or public policy, the people of the two countries get to learn a lot from each other,” he was quoted as saying by PTI .

The prime minister, who is the chancellor of the university, inaugurated Bangladesh Bhavan, calling it a “symbol of cultural ties between India and Bangladesh”, along with his Bangladeshi counterpart. The Bhavan has been constructed by Bangladesh in the university campus.

This year, the convocation was historic for bringing Narendra Modi on the dais along with Mamata Banerjee and Sheikh Hasina. The convocation, however, missed a tradition as the PM did not award ‘Desikottam’, university’s highest accolade. Reportedly, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) did not give clearance for the same the same citing the PM Narendra Modi’s busy schedule.