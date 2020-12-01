  • MORE MARKET STATS

Shehla Rashid took Rs 3 crore to join JKPM, says father, seeks probe into her source of funding

By:
December 1, 2020 10:23 AM

"All their funds come from anti-national forces. No national party will fund them. Along with asking for security for myself, I have asked J&K DG (Dilbagh Singh) sir to investigate into their fund sources," Shehla's father said while speaking to reporters.

Shehla Rashid

 

Former JNU Student Union leader Shehla Rashid’s father has levelled serious allegations against his daughter and sought an investigation into the source of funding of her former party. Shehla had briefly joined Jammu and Kashmir People’s movement, a political party started by former IAS officer Shah Faesal, but later quit as Faesal himself decided to quit politics.

Shehla Rashid’s father, Abdul R Shohra, on Monday said that her daughter formed this party (J&KPM) when she went to the US. “All their funds come from anti-national forces. No national party will fund them. Along with asking for security for myself, I have asked J&K DG (Dilbagh Singh) sir to investigate into their fund sources,” he said while speaking to reporters.

Shehla has, however, rejected all the allegations suggesting that her father was saying all this as he was facing a court case of domestic violence. Shehla put out a detailed statement on Twitter but briefly wrote: “He’s a wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man. We finally decided to act against him, and this stunt is a reaction to that.”

 

The Indian Express reports that Shohra has written to DGP Dilbagh Singh alleging that his daughter Shehla took Rs 3 crore from a businessman, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Vatali, for joining Faisal’s JKPM. Vatali was arrested by the NIA in a terror funding case in 2017.

As per IE, Shohara, in his letter to the DGP, complained of threats to his life from Shehla, his eldest daughter Asma Rashid, wife Zubaida Shohra and her security guard Sakib Ahmed. Shohra has sought a probe into bank accounts, email accounts, acquisition of property in Delhi and “mysterious financial dealings with Feroz Peerzada Zahoor Vatali and Engineer Rashid”.

