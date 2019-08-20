‘Stop the fake news’: Congress leader calls out Shehla Rashid over claims of Army excesses in J&K

Former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid has accused the Army of torturing people in Shopian. (File Photo/PTI)

Shehla Rashid Kashmir tweet row: While Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement leader Shehla Rashid remains defiant over her claims of alleged Army excesses in Jammu and Kashmir, a Congress leader has accused her of spreading fake news for political gains. Congress leader Salman Nizami rubbished Rashid’s tweets in which she had claimed that Army personnel had ransacked houses and tortured a few locals during interrogation.

Nizami said he has confirmed from locals that no such incident took place in Shopian.

“Some stone pelters & separatists wre arrested. Thz is common in Kashmir whenevr thre is violence like situation. I hve confirmed from locals & journalists no such incident of Army torturing youth in open to terrorise the people. Kindly don’t spread fake news for political gains! (sic)” Nizami tweeted.

A Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava has already filed a case against Shehla Rashid accusing her of “spreading fake news with the intention to malign the image of Indian Army”. Delhi Police’s Special Cell has been tasked to look into the complaint filed against the former JNU student leader.

Shehla Rashid’s statement on the microblogging site triggered a huge row with several demanding her immediate arrested. Hashtags like #ArrestShehlaRashid and #ShehlaRashid were trending throughout the day.

Despite the backlash, she remained firm on her stance. Shehla Rashid said she was ready for any probe and added that if needed, she will provide evidence of her allegations to the Indian Army.

“Let the army conduct an impartial investigation. I will depose before them and give them all the proof with details,” Rashid told India Today TV.

She went on to add that the government’s decision to clamp down on mobile internet and landline telephones and other modes of communication in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 was violation of human rights.

“Kashmiris are actively prevented from recording anything. My cousins who come back from Downtown told me that security forces ransacked their houses. What the government is doing right now by shutting down the communication lines is a gross violation of human rights,” she said.

The government had imposed Section 144 across the state and snapped mobile, internet and landline services in the first week of this month in the run up to the lifting of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. However, things are slowly returning to normal in the Valley. Schools, colleges and governments offices opened for usual business in the region on Monday. The government has said it will ease restrictions in a phased manner to prevent terrorists and separatists take any advantage of the situation.