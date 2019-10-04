No law says respecting Prime Minister a must: Shela Rashid after FIR against Ramchandra Guha, Mani Ratnam, Aparna Sen

Former JNU student Shehla Rashid (File Photo)

Shehla Rashid attacks PM Modi: Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Shehla Rashid on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi following an FIR against a few noted personalities who had written a letter to the PM on the issue of mob lynching.

Rashid, whose refers herself as an ‘activist’ in her Twitter bio, said that there was no law in the country which says that it was must to respect the prime minister.

“There is no Article of the Constitution, no clause in the IPC, no state law and no Act of the Parliament that requires a citizen of India to respect the Prime Minister!” Rashid posted on the micro-blogging website.

Her rant came a day after a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur ordered an FIR to be lodged against 50 celebrities, including Ramchandra Guha, Mani Ratnam and Aparna Sen, for ‘tarnishing the image of the country’ through their letter to the PM over mob violence. The CJM court had passed the order on a petition filed by a lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha.

Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also slammed the BJP government and said that it is evident that the country was moving towards an authoritarian state.

“Everybody knows what is going on in the country. It’s not a secret. In fact the whole world knows it. We are moving into an authoritarian state. It’s pretty clear. Anybody who says anything against the prime minister, anybody who raises anything against the government is put in jail and is attacked. Media is crushed. Everybody knows what’s going on. This is not a secret,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters in Wayanad.

The letter written by the eminent personalities in July stated that there was “no democracy without dissent”. It also pointed out that the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ was being reduced to a ‘provocative war cry’.