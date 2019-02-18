Shehla Rashid booked for spreading fake news on Twitter

the case has been registered in Prem Nagar police station for allegedly spreading misinformation in a tweet about the condition of Kashmiri students in the state after the Pulwama Attack. (PTI)

An FIR has been filed against JNU activist Shehla Rashid for spreading fake news about the security of Kashmiri students in Dehradun, Uttrakhand. ANI reports that the case has been registered in Prem Nagar police station for allegedly spreading misinformation in a tweet about the condition of Kashmiri students in the state after the Pulwama Attack. She has been booked under sections 505, 153 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

So, @uttarakhandcops have filed an FIR against me, but they have yet to take any action against Vikas Verma Bajrang Dal convenor who is speaking to national newspapers, owning up to the mob attacks, ordering Kashmiris to leave Dehradun. Can’t say who rules Uttarakhand anymore! — Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) February 18, 2019

In a series of tweets, Rashid claimed that some Kashmiri girls were trapped in a hostel in Dehradun as an angry mob outside demanded their eviction from the hostels. “SOSKashmir 15-20 Kashmiri girls trapped in a hostel in Dehradun for hours now, as an angry mob outside demands that they be expelled from the hostels. This is in Dolphin Institute. Police is present but unable to disperse the mob,” she said in a tweet.

In another tweet, she wrote: “Mr @tsrawatbjp (CM Trivendra Singh Rawat) female Kashmiri students have been locked up for hours inside their rooms because mobs outside are baying for their blood. This is happening in your state. Are you proud of this situation? Please intervene NOW!”

However, the CRPF, which had opened a helpline number for people facing harassment, issued an advisory saying: “Fake news about harassment of students from Kashmir is being propagated by various miscreants on social media. CRPF helpline has enquired about complaints about harassment and found them incorrect. These are attempts to invoke hatred Please DO NOT circulate such posts.”

ADVISORY: Fake news about harassment of students from #Kashmir is being propagated by various miscreants on social media.

CRPF helpline has enquired about complaints about harassment and found them incorrect.

These are attempts to invoke hatred

Please DO NOT circulate such posts — ????????CRPF???????? (@crpfindia) February 17, 2019

Shehla Rashid followed it up by quoting Bajrang Dal convenor Vikas Verma as saying: “We will ensure that no Kashmiri Muslim studies or stays here.”

Commenting on a news report, she further wrote: “In the wake of the recent terror attack in south Kashmir where up to 40 CRPF personnel were killed, right-wing groups in Dehradun called Kashmiris as “traitors” and demanded all Kashmiri students leave the city “within 24 hours”.

Reacting to the FIR filed on Monday, Shehla Rashid said: “So, @uttarakhandcops have filed an FIR against me, but they have yet to take any action against Vikas Verma Bajrang Dal convenor who is speaking to national newspapers, owning up to the mob attacks, ordering Kashmiris to leave Dehradun. Can’t say who rules Uttarakhand anymore!”