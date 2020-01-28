Sheena Bora murder: Prosecution case false, Indrani Mukerjea to court

Indrani Mukerjea

Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, on Tuesday informed the special court here that the prosecution’s case against her was false and baseless. Indrani made the claim while arguing for her bail plea before special CBI judge J C Jagdale.

This is her fifth attempt to seek bail. Indrani told court the prosecution’s case was false and baseless and she had around 120 documents to prove that. “There is no scientific evidence to prove that the crime happened. There was no body, so CBI thought lets plant a body.”

Indrani also pointed out the inconsistency in the evidence brought by the prosecution to prove her role as conspirator and one of the killers of her daughter Sheena. After failing to secure bail four times on medical grounds, Indrani filed another plea in December 2019 in the court of judge Jagdale, seeking bail on the “merits” of her case.

Indrani was arrested in August 2015 for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena on April 24, 2012. Apart from Indrani, the others arrested in the case are former media baron Peter Mukerjea, and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna. Indrani’s driver, Shyamwar Rai, was also arrested in the case but he later turned approver.