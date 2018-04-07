​​ ​
Sheena Bora murder case prime accussed Indrani Mukerjea admitted in Mumbai hospital

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in daughter Sheena Bora's murder and former head of INX media, was admitted to the JJ Hospital in Byculla late on Friday.

By: | Published: April 7, 2018 5:51 AM
Sheena Bora murder case, sheena bora, Indrani Mukerjea, peter Mukerjea, Mumbai hospital The CBI had earlier filed an FIR against Karti Chidambaram and the Mukerjeas. (PTI)

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in daughter Sheena Bora’s murder and former head of INX media, was admitted to the JJ Hospital in Byculla late on Friday. According to media reports, doctor said that she was rushed to the emergency ward in a delirious condition. Indrani, is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Byculla jail on the charges of murder of her daughter Sheena. Sheena was abducted and murdered in 2012, allegedly by her mother Indrani, Indrani’s ex husband Sanjeev Khanna, driver Shyamvar Rai in conspiracy with Peter Mukerjea.

