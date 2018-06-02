​​​
  3. Sheena Bora murder case: Prime accused Indrani Mukerjea hospitalised

Sheena Bora murder case: Prime accused Indrani Mukerjea hospitalised

Indrani Mukerjea, former head of INX Media and the prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case, was on Friday admitted to Mumbai's JJ Hospital.

By: | Mumbai (maharashtra) | Published: June 2, 2018 7:09 AM
Sheena Bora murder case, Sheena Bora murder case accused, peter mukerjea, INX Media, jj hospital Indrani Mukerjea, former head of INX Media and the prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case, was on Friday admitted to Mumbai’s JJ Hospital.

Indrani Mukerjea, former head of INX Media and the prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case, was on Friday admitted to Mumbai’s JJ Hospital. Mukerjea reportedly complained of chest pain, following which she was rushed to the state-run-hospital. Mukerjea is currently facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora. Earlier in April, she was hospitalised in JJ Hospital following an alleged drug overdose. On a related note, 24-year-old Sheena was abducted and killed on April 24, 2012, allegedly over a financial dispute, and her body was disposed of in a forest in adjoining Raigad district. Bora was Indrani’s daughter from an earlier relationship. Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna were arrested in August 2015 along with her former driver Shyamvar Rai, while Indrani’s present husband Peter Mukerjea was nabbed in November the same year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top