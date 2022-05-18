Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea gets bail, Supreme Court says ‘already spent 6.5 years in jail’

Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, was on Wednesday granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Ordering the bail, the top court said that Mukerjea has already spent 6.5 years in jail and the trial is not going to complete anytime soon.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, B R Gavai and A S Bopanna passed the order in a special leave petition filed against an order by the Bombay High Court in November 2021 rejecting her bail plea.

The bench noted that the case is based on circumstantial evidence and that even if 50 per cent of the witnesses are given up by the prosecution, the trial is not likely to be over soon.

“She will be released on bail subject to satisfaction of the trial court. The same conditions imposed on Peter Mukerjea will also be imposed on her,” the bench said.

Mukerjea is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena on April 24, 2012. She was arrested by Khar police on August 25, 2015, and has been lodged at the Byculla Jail since September 2015. Her former husband Peter Mukerjea, ex-CEO of Star India, and Sanjeev Khanna are the co-accused in the case. Peter was granted bail last year.

In January this year, Indrani had submitted a letter to a special court in Mumbai, claiming she has reason to believe that her daughter was alive. In December 2021, she had made same claims in a letter to the CBI.

Mukerjea, in her application, said that a fellow inmate at the Byculla women’s prison in Mumbai had told her that she had seen Bora alive at the Dal Lake in Srinagar in end-June or in July. The inmate whom Mukerjea referred to is former police inspector Asha Korke, who is in jail in relation to an extortion case.

The CBI had refuted Indrani’s claim, saying it was a “figment of her imagination” and “next to impossible”. “Her application has no merit, the same has been filed with malafide intention to delay the hearing of the trial,” the CBI said.