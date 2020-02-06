Sheena Bora murder case: Bombay HC grants bail to Peter Mukerjea, cites lack of evidence

Published: February 6, 2020

Mukerjea, however, may not be able to walk free from jail with the court granting a week's time to the prosecution to approach the Supreme Court against the decision.

Mukerjea, however, may not be able to walk free from jail with the court granting a week's time to the prosecution to approach the Supreme Court against the decision.

Former media baron, accused in the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. As per television reports, the court has cited a lack of prima facie evidence against Mukerjea in the case. Mukerjea, however, may not be able to walk free from jail with the court granting a week’s time to the prosecution to approach the Supreme Court against the decision.

More details awaited.

