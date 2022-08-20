Sheena Bora murder case: Bombay HC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea’s former driver

The Bombay Court on Saturday granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea’s former driver Shymvar Rai in connection with the alleged murder of Sheena Bora. Rai was the other co-accused in the murder case, but he had turned an approver against Indrani Mukerjea.

According to an IE report, Rai was granted bail on grounds of parity. Mukerjea, on the other hand, was released on bail by the Supreme Court recently.

Rai was the driver of Indrani, and in 2015, he was arrested in a different case. Later, he was booked in the Sheena Bora murder case, which came to light after Rai spilled the beans in August 2015.

Following this, the Mumbai police had booked Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, and Rai. All the accused are currently out of bail.

Mukerjea is facing trial for allegedly killing Sheena on April 24, 2012. Khar police arrested Indrani on August 25, 2015, and she has been lodged at the Byculla jail since September 2015.

Her former husband Peter Mukerjea, who is the former CEO of Star India, and Sanjeev Khanna are the co-accused in the case.

While Peter was granted bail in 2021, the former media executive Indrani Mukerjea was granted bail on May 18 by the Supreme Court. The apex court had observed that Mukerjea had already spent 6.5 years in jail, and the trial was not going to end anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Indrani, in January this year, had submitted a letter to a special court in Mumbai, claiming that she had reasons to believe that her daughter Sheena was not dead. Indrani had made similar claims in her letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) too in December 2021.

Indrani had said that a fellow inmate, former police inspector Asha Korke, who is in jail in an extortion case, at the Byculla jail in Mumbai had told her she had seen Sheena at Srinagar’s Dal Lake in end-June or in July.

However, the central investigative agency had refuted Indrani’s claim, saying it was a “figment of her imagination” and it was something that was next to impossible.

“Her application has no merit, the same has been filed with malafide intention to delay the hearing of the trial,” the CBI said.