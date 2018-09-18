Sheena Bora murder case: Accused couple Indrani and Peter Mukerjea file for divorce in Mumbai family court

Mukerjea has been lodged in Mumbai’s Byculla jail for allegedly killing her daughter, Sheena Bora, in April 2012, allegedly over a financial dispute.

Sheena Bora murder accused couple Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukherjea on Tuesday filed for divorce in Mumbai’s Bandra Family Court. Mukerjea has been lodged in Mumbai’s Byculla jail for allegedly killing her daughter, Sheena Bora, in April 2012, allegedly over a financial dispute. This comes three months after Sheena’s brother, Mikhail Bora testified in a special CBI court against Indrani. Sheena, a former CEO of INX Media, had told the CBI court that she feared for her life.

Mukerjea was also hospitalised in April this year. It was reported that she was suffering from pneumonia. Earlier, Mukerjea’s personal assistant Kajal Sharma had deposed before a court stating that she forged Sheena Bora’s signature on the former’s instructions.

Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, and her former driver Shyamvar Rai were arrested in August 2015 for alleged murder. Indrani’s present husband Peter Mukerjea was nabbed in November the same year.

The high profile case has seen many twists and turns, making it one of the biggest talking points.