She was living in a tent in J&K, now got a house, all thanks to PM Narendra Modi’s scheme

Thanks to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) that a woman in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir has her own house after spending 12 years in a tent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26, 2014 promised to provide basic amenities like shelters, toilets and electricity to the deprived citizens of the nation. The Modi-led government on November 20, 2016 launched Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G). The Yojana was aimed at providing “Housing For All”. On Thursday, PMAY fulfilled wishes of Zareena Bibi a resident of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir by constructing a pucca house for her. Zareena Bibi conveyed her gratitude to the government and the PMAY initiative for providing her a pucca shelter. She said, ‘I thank govt for giving me a roof over my head.’

According to her neighbours, Zareena Bibi, after her husband’s death, had to move out of her house and was living in a tent for the past 10-12 years. The neighbours expressed their gratitude and said that they were happy for her as she would again get to live in a house of her own.

Last year in November, the Ministry of Rural Development said that it was on course to complete the targets set to achieve under the Rural Housing Programme. The Centre set the target of building 1 crore houses by March 31, 2019, of which 51 lakh houses were set to be completed by March 31, 2018. The Ministry in a press release said that space technology and IT platforms are being used to complete cycle of house construction and each stage is being geo-tagged. The press release also specified that state governments were asked to monitor the pace of construction as well as quality of the materials used, to ensure quality of houses were not affected.

PMAY-G houses are providing facilities like toilet, LPG connection, electricity connection, drinking water etc. The initiative is changing the countryside at a faster pace. Houses in states under PMAY-G are coming up in clusters (generally for beneficiaries without land) and at other places they are being constructed on the inheritor’s land. Beneficiaries can avail house designs of their choice created by UNDP-IIT or by the concerned states.