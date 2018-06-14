Shatrughan Sinha to join RJD? Here’s what Tejashwi Yadav says about BJP lead

In a clear-cut show of preference, Sinha, chose to attend the Iftar function held at the residence of RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav instead of the one organized by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) a BJP ally here last night. (PTI)

Disgruntled BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, who through his recent utterances and happy bonding with Lalu Prasad and his family has clearly indicated growing proximity with RJD, received a welcome gesture from Tejashwi Yadav saying which party would not like to have Sinha on its side. In a clear-cut show of preference, Sinha, chose to attend the Iftar function held at the residence of RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav instead of the one organized by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) a BJP ally here last night. Though, Sinha insisted that no political meanings be attached to his presence among my family friends, the event indicated his future political move.

Media reports have also indicated that the actor-politician, whose relation with BJP is severely strained, might contest next year general election from his Patna Sahib seat from some other party. When Tejashwi Yadav was asked about the possibility of Sinha joining the RJD, he said at Iftar last night which party would not like to have Shatrughan Sinha by its side. He is the pride of Bihar.

Tejashwi, younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, is calling the shorts in the party in the absence of his father who is serving jail in connection with fodder scam cases, and comment from him assumes significance. Shatrughan Sinha popularly called as “Bihari Babu” has made it clear that he would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Patna Sahib constituency, from where he had won in 2014, “even if the situation is otherwise”.

Sinha, who served as a Union minister in the NDA government of A B Vajpayee, is a Lok Sabha member from his native Patna Sahib seat for the second consecutive term. “The location (of the constituency) will be the same, even if the situation is otherwise,” Sinha had said when he was in Patna to attend the marriage ceremony of RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav last month. After his barrage of attacks on the current BJP leadership and firing salvos at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is hotly debated whether Sinha would be fielded by the BJP in the 2019 general election.

Sinha is at odds with the party leadership ever since he was ignored during the 2015 Bihar Assembly election. After he shared the dais at an event in Patna with former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, who quit the BJP recently after consistently attacking Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, through a tweet, had made an oblique dig at him, saying the “shatru” (enemy) of the saffron party should quit, instead of waiting for expulsion. Sinha had met Lalu Prasad at Ranchi jail and expressed concern over his health.