Shatrughan Sinha to be TMC candidate for Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll, Babul Supriyo for Ballygunge assembly bypoll: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee today announced that former Union minister Shatrughan Sinha will be party’s candidate for the Lok Sabha by-elections from Asansol while former Union Minister Babul Supriyo will contest the assembly election bypoll from the Ballygunge seat.

“Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Loksabha by-election from Asansol. Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by-election from Ballygunge. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Ma- Mati- Manush!” said Mamata Banerjee.

The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the saffron party last year and joined the TMC. The Ballygunge assembly seat fell vacant following the demise of state minister Subrata Mukherjee.

Shatrughan Sinha, who was associated with the BJP for around two decades, had joined Congress in 2019 after a rift with the top BJP leadership. He contested the Lok Sabha Election from Patna against BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad and lost. He was reportedly also miffed with the Congress over not getting prominence in the party. It was speculated that he would be joining TMC but an official announcement was not made.

However, it’s yet to be seen whether TMC will choose to field Yashwant Sinha as a candidate for any bypoll or will send him to Rajya Sabha. Yashwant Sinha, also a former BJP leader and former union minister, joined the TMC last year before the West Bengal assembly elections in 2021. He is currently the party’s vice president.