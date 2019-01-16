Shatrughan Sinha targets Modi again, questions appointment of ‘TV actress as HRD minister’

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Shatrughan Sinha has once again targeted his party’s leadership and said that the BJP which was once a democracy is now a ‘dictatorship’. Questioning the appointment of Smriti Irani as the minister of Human Resource Development in the Modi cabinet, Sinha asked whether it was appropriate for the Prime Minister to do so.

“Appointment of ministers is the exclusive privilege of the Prime Minister. But was it appropriate to directly hand over the responsibility of the Ministry of Human Resource Development to a television actress?” Sinha asked, in an apparent reference to Smriti Irani.

A Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib, the actor-turned-politician hinted that he would be contesting the upcoming general elections from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, a seat currently held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Whatever be the situation, this (Varanasi) would be the location,” Sinha, popularly known as Shotgun, said at an event organised by ABP news.

Sinha has been at the forefront of attacking the BJP government, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, albeit through veiled references. However, Sinha believes he is no rebel and only spoke honestly. “BJP is my party, I have never spoken against his party but only showed BJP a mirror.”

“I have always spoken the truth and will continue to do so,” he said.

The actor who is popularly known as the ‘Bihari Babu’ also praised Congress President Rahul Gandhi and said that the maturity that Rahul has gained in a short span of time should be an example for chairmen of other parties.

Sinha said, “I have been a fan of the Gandhi family since the beginning. I am a fan of Jawaharlal Nehru as well as Sonia Gandhi and now I am a fan of Rahul.”

Sinha also expressed his displeasure at not being appointed a minister in the Modi cabinet and senior BJP leader LK Advani being denied proper respect in the party. He added that BJP today is running a ‘One Man Show, Two Man Army’. He accused the BJP of pandering to one person and said that this party is no longer how it was before.

