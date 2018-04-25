Shatrughan Sinha says he’s no rebel, only showing mirror to those in power

Shatrughan Sinha attacks BJP over its policies and “failed promises” BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and MP Kumar Ketkar at an event in Pune on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha has once again targeted his own party’s government at the Centre and leadership over its ‘failed policies’ and ‘false promises’. Speaking at an event in Pune on Tuesday, the Patna Sahib MP said that he is not a rebel and that he is just showing the mirror to those in power. The actor-turned-politician was in the city to attend an event organised by social organisation Vasantdada Seva Sanstha. The event was also attended by senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan.

“One should not forget that the nation is bigger than the political party, so I talk in public interest and national interest. I have been with the BJP since it had two MPs in Lok Sabha,” Sinha was quoted as saying in a report by The Indian Express.

Without naming anyone from his party, Sinha said that ‘arrogance and ego will not help’ and that the wave of change is in full swing. “Change is inevitable as no one is permanent,” he said. He also questioned the claims being made by the BJP of transparency in the government. He said that honesty and transparency should go together. “Where is the transparency in the government?” he asked.

“It is very unfortunate that it is a one man show and two-man army,” he said in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah. The leader further accused his own party of making tall promises during elections and later backtracking. He also slammed the party for diverting focus from core issues by raises issues of Hindu and Muslims. He said that the country is united despite so many religions and castes. “Don’t instigate anyone,” he cautioned.

On rising incidents of crime against women, he mocked PM Modi’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ slogan, saying time has come to say ‘beti bachao, beti bachao’ (save daughters, save daughters). On Swachch Bharat campaign, he said that the government has invited corruption charges. He said that funds are being diverted in the name of construction of toilets. He said that projects like smart cities, two crore jobs and others never turned into reality. He also targeted the government over its demonetisation decision.

Sinha has been at loggerheads with the party’s leadership for the past two years. Besides sharing the dais with leaders of the opposition parties on many occasions, he has openly criticised the BJP leadership and the government’s decisions on many occasions. Last week, when former Union minister Yashwant Sinha had quit the BJP, speculations were rife that the actor-turned-politician will also end his ties with the BJP. Sinha had earlier told a TV channel that he may enter the election fray next year on a different party ticket. later, he had, however, clarified that he has no plan to quit the BJP in near future.