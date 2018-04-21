Shatrughan Sinha rubbishes reports of quitting BJP, says ‘not going anywhere’

Disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Singh, on Saturday, dismissed reports suggesting that he may quit the party and contest the next general election on a different party ticket. Addressing a gathering in Patna, Shatrughan Sinha clarified that reports are incorrect and he is not going anywhere. Shatrughan Sinha’s remark comes hours after senior BJP leader and former Union minister Yashwant Sinha announced that he is ending all ties with the BJP.

“There were rumours that I would quit the party because I had not been given the ticket. But, I am clarifying it today that I am here to stay and I am not going anywhere,” the actor-turned-politician said.

There were reports doing the rounds that Shatrughan Sinha may quit the saffron party and contest the next Lok Sabha election on a different party ticket. He had told a news channel that leaders like him were ‘unfairly treated’ from the day the Modi government was formed. “As they are my own people, I can’t speak about their behaviour to outsiders in detail… My party knows it hurt me. Not just now but from day one when this government came to power,” he had said, adding that he will not shift from the Patna Sahib seat. Shatrughan Sinha currently represents Patna Sahib constituency in the Lok Sabha.

The MP had in recent past expressed unhappiness over government’s several decisions. He had also accused the BJP bigwigs of sidelining him by not inviting him at party events in Bihar. When the Grand Alliance government was in power in Bihar, he had openly backed the bonhomie between JD(U) president Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. At that time also, reports had emerged that he may join the JD(U). But talks of Shatrughan Sinha quitting the gained moment when he along with Yashwant Sinha met TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in Delhi and appreciated her efforts to bring together all regional parties to take on the BJP in 2019 general elections.

Earlier in the day, Yashwant Sinha announced that he was snapping his links with the BJP. He said that he will launch a countrywide campaign to save the democracy. The 80-year-old also said that he will not join any political party and will have nothing to do with party politics.