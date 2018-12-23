Shatrughan Sinha questions BJP on snooping, Rafale; meets Lalu, Stalin; calls Rahul Gandhi leader of the future. What is he up to?

It is well known that Sinha is at odds with the top leadership — Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Bhartiya Janata Party MP Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday visited Ranchi to meet former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. He was accompanied by senior Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay, Shakeel Ahmed and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren. Lalu Prasad Yadav is a convict who is serving a jail term for his involvement in the infamous multi-crore fodder scam.

Sinha’s latest visit to Lalu Prasad and Congress leaders have triggered a debate whether the BJP legislator is realigning with opposition forces ahead of the crucial general elections in 2019. And the debate may not be misplaced as Sinha in the last couple of weeks met several opposition leaders including DMK President MK Stalin who recently proposed Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s name for the next prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.

Honoured & touched as the charismatic, visionary & the man to be watched, M.K.Stalin @mkstalin invited me for this special event. He sent his most trusted & loyal leader, former Telecom Minister & former Minister of State for Health ( during my tenure as Union Cabinet Minister pic.twitter.com/2fwUkNUwuk — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 17, 2018

The BJP may not react to what Sinha did but why is it that the parliamentarian chooses to share the dais with only those whom the saffron party despises so much? It is well known that Sinha is at odds with the top leadership — Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. Sinha’s differences with Shah and Modi are evident in every statement he puts out. He has been attacking the government on a number of issues including demonetisation, snooping, and Rafale.

Sinha’s recent attacks on the BJP come in the wake of reports that he may not get a ticket this time for the Lok Sabha polls. Speaking on this, he told PTI, “Instead of guessing whether they (BJP leaders) will give me ticket or not speculation should be whether I will take the ticket or not.”

Here’s how Shatrughan Sinha has taken on the BJP

Snooping

On recent snooping charge on the Modi government, Shatrughan Sinha in a series of tweets said: “What are we doing? Snooping on all honest citizens, which includes judges, honest taxpayers just about everyone! This is (an) absolute breach of privacy as every (the) citizen is entitled to his own private space. All this in the name of protecting & safeguarding our national security.” He further said: “Is it justified? It’s disgraceful & a sign of desperation & insecurity, especially after the opposition won 3 states & we lost in the recent elections. This phobophobia (fear phobia) & anxiety must be nipped in the bud soon, sooner the better. Jai Hind!”

Demonetisation and Rafale

Sinha agreed with LJP leader Chirag Paswan’s letter to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley demanding the listing out of the benefits of demonetisation. In a tweet, the BJP parliamentarian said: “Sir, let’s leave our arrogance aside & solve the issues facing us ahead. Now even the golden boy Chirag Paswan…has retweeted and also sent a letter to the Centre raising issues/questions on listing the benefits of demonetisation. I too agree with this as if you have nothing to hide we must give the report of the Rafale deal to the JPC also as demanded by the opposition. We owe it to the people of our country. Time is running out…”

Praise for Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi

In an apparent reference to PM Narendra Modi, Sinha in a tweet asks: “Sirji! Don’t you think that personal attacks should stop? That too on a lady of substance, Chairperson, Congress Mrs Sonia Gandhi & leader of the future, Rahul Gandhi @RahulGandhi.” He further said that since generations their (Gandhi) families have contributed enormously towards the development and progress in building the nation. Referring to the latest defeats in three states, the BJP leader said that the verbal attacks on Sonia and Rahul helped them to become more popular and gained them sympathy too.

lady of substance #MrsSoniaGandhi. She was accompanied by her charismatic, energetic, dynamic leader of the nation & President of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi @Rahul Gandhi.#StatueofKalaignar#TributesHonourtoKarunanidhi pic.twitter.com/b8e30rFbar — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 17, 2018

“It is high time & right time to be dignified, courteous, transparent & come clean on the Rafale deal. Had we done so earlier we would not be facing such rejection. It’s not the time for one man show 2 men army anymore. Man to be watched today, whether you like him or not, the nation, especially the farmers & younger generation seem to love Rahul Gandhi. Let’s not live in fool’s paradise any more. Work hard & show results though the time is running out. Jai Hind!”