Shatrughan Sinha praises Rahul Gandhi, lambastes Modi: here is what he said

Shatrughan Sinha (PTI)

Actor and BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha today hit out at PM Narendra Modi for making a mockery of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s prime-ministerial ambitions. In a series of tweets, Sinha also termed Modi’s labelling the opposition party as “PPP” (Punjab, Pondicherry & Parivar) as “petty”.

“It’s not at all becoming of the PM of 130 crore countrymen to make mocking definitions of another national political party in any election. The Hon’ble PM sounds like he’s trying to teach abbreviations of words to KG children. Sir, the entire country isn’t a school..@BJP4India,” Sinha said on Twitter.

He further said, “Making such definitions (PPP-Punjab, Pondicherry & Parivar) is a form of petty politics & proves a fear of falling & failing. Elections cannot be won with this “ART”, rather it is won by winning over “HEARTS” of people – with or without the most talked about & feared EVMs…”

Pointing out that Narendra Modi is not the “only registered authority to hold and retain the Prime Minister’s chair’, Sinha tweeted, “People expect at least a mature & analytical growth based speech from you Sir, if nothing more. It appears that you are the only registered authority to hold & retain the highest chair! We too raised slogans till you got into the chair with our promotion, protection & projection.”.

“Sir, you received our full support along with full media support & now you are raising slogans so that it isn’t taken over? What’s wrong if the president of biggest, oldest national party sees the possibility & wishes to be next PM..if he wins the upcoming elections? @BJP4India,” the actor turned politician further said.

Praising Rahul Gandhi, he said, “Sir. He is popular with the general public & very much liked by them. Anybody can dream & dreams would only come true if you dream. As said earlier, to become the PM one needs no qualification or special wisdom….@BJP4India.”