Shatrughan Sinha hails AAP, BJP workers show black flag

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shatrughan Sinha was on Friday shown black flags by party workers as he shared the stage with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders at a programme in the national capital.

Sinha took part in a skill development programme for manual scavengers, organised by the office of District Magistrate (Shahdara) here where he praised the AAP and its workers.

Speaking about Dilip Pandey — AAP’s potential candidate and incharge of North-East Delhi constituency for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he asked the public to give their love to him.

“Pandey is a very good human being and I respect him a lot. I wish him happiness and you all should bless him, so that he remains happy and makes happy to you all,” he said addressing the gathering.

Sinha praised the works being done by the AAP government in Delhi.

“They are doing a wonderful job. The AAP government is doing works worth praising. I am with you (AAP) in all works and will be with you (AAP) in all the future works,” the actor-politician said in his speech in Hindi.

“Delhi government Zindabad, AAP Zindabad, Delhi Zindabad, Jai Bihar and Jai Hind,” he added.

Later, the BJP workers, who had gathered outside the District Collector’s office, raised slogans against the MP and showed black flags to him.