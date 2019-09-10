Shashikant Senthil a ‘traitor’, should go to Pakistan: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde on IAS officer who quit service

BJP leader Anantkumar Gegde said that Shashikant Senthil’s resignation has exposed the “polluted mindset of his real paymasters”.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Karnataka leader Anantkumar Hegde has called Shashikant Senthil, who quit the Indian Administrative Service last week citing ‘threat to democracy’, a traitor and asked him to go to Pakistan. Slamming Senthil for resigning from the service in protest against the Modi government’s policies, Hegde said that his resignation exposed the “polluted mindset of his real paymasters”.

“If this guy can conclude that the Union Government is fascist; then we have the liberty to call him another paid gaddar (traitor), dancing to the tunes set by his real paymasters! This may be the debate he wants to initiate!” he said in a tweet.

“The state government should realise that it should have sacked him after he opened his polluted mindset against the Union Government. But cajoling this gaddar to return, amounts to treacherous act against the nation,” he tweeted and tagged Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. Hegde represents Uttara Kannada constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Hegde’s comments come days after Senthil quit, saying fundamental building blocks of diverse democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner. Senthil is the second IAS in a month to resign from service to lodge their protest against the policies of the government. Earlier, AGMUT cadre IAS office Kannan Gopinathan had resigned over Modi government’s stand on Kashmir. He was posted in Daman and Diu.

Senthil is a 2009 Karnataka cadre IAS officer. He hails from a Dalit family and is a resident of residents of Mathur village in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district. He was serving as the deputy commissioner Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

Hegde is no stranger to controversy himself. In 2017, he had triggered a massive controversy with his remark that the “…the Constitution has changed several times and it will change in the future too. We (BJP) are here to change the Constitution and we will change it.”