Shashi Tharoor’s jibe at Yogi Adityanath a religious slur, Rahul Gandhi must answer: Smriti Irani

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani today slammed senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s over the latter’s comment on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor had commented on a picture of Adityanath taking the holy dip at Sangam, “Ganga bhi swachch rakhna hai. Aur paap bhi yehi dhona hai. Is sangam mein sab nange hai. (Need to keep Ganga clean, but need to wash away your sins too. Everyone is naked in this Sangam).

In a sharp retort, Irani today said the Congress leader’s remarks amount to a religious slur. “For Shashi Tharoor to make a statement which tantamounts to a religious slur. Question needs to be asked of Rahul Gandhi who strategically wears a ‘Jenau’ only when there are polls, as to why he has allowed this attack on beliefs of millions of Hindus across the world.”.

Chief Minister Adityanath after chairing the first cabinet meeting in the holy city, took a dip at the Sangam. Before taking the dip, the CM held a press conference announcing a number of decisions taken by the state cabinet. Almost all the ministers who were present at meeting took the holy dip.

The ministers had travelled from the state capital Lucknow for the meeting, held at the “integrated control and command centre” that was set up at the venue of the religious event where lakhs of people congregated.

In a major decision, the state cabinet cleared the construction of a Ganga Expressway to better connect Prayagraj to western Uttar Pradesh. Announcing this before the media, Adityanath said it would be the longest expressway in the world.