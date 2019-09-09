Shashi Tharoor’s blunt message to Pakistan: ‘Won’t cede even an inch of Kashmir to you’

Tharoor said Pakistan has no locus standi on India’s internal matters. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that India won’t give even an inch of Kashmir to Pakistan. He said Pakistan has no locus standi on India’s internal matters. Reacting to Islamabad’s move to raise the Kashmir issue at United Nations Human Rights Council, Tharoor said: “Pakistan has no locus standi as far as India’s internal matters are concerned. We (Congress) are in the opposition, we can criticize the government but outside India, we are one. We won’t give even an inch (of Kashmir) to Pakistan.”

The Thiruvananthapuram MP and former minister further slammed Islamabad for its excesses in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and said: “Pakistan changed the status of Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK. Who gave them the right to point a finger towards us?” Ever since India revoked Article 370, Pakistan has been knocking on the doors of global powers in its bid to internationalise the Kashmir issue. But so far, it has not got any audience from any major global power, except China which has sided with it considering its investment and geopolitical interests in the region.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan recently announced that he will raise Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly later this month. “I will tell the world about this (abrogation of special status to Kashmir), I have shared this with heads of state. I will raise this issue at the UN as well,” he said this while addressing the nation on Kashmir last month. Khan also said that finding a resolution to Kashmir issue was the responsibility of the United Nations.

“They promised the people of Kashmir that they would protect them. Historically, the world bodies have always sided with the powerful but the UN should know that 1.25 billion Muslims are looking towards it,” the Pakistan Prime Minister said. India Today reports that India has too prepared a detailed plan to counter Pakistan at the UN. According to the report, New Delhi will raise the human rights situation of minorities and concerns regarding blasphemy laws in Pakistan. It would also be raising the issue of human rights violations in PoK, and Gilgit-Baltistan.