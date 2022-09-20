Shashi Tharoor vs Ashok Gehlot: Presidential race heats up as Congress election nears

In a first in over two decades, the upcoming Congress presidential elections is likely to witness a contest as Shashi Tharoor has thrown his hat in the ring. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, close to the Gandhis, is likely to challenge him. On Monday, Tharoor met the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and discussed his intention of contesting for the party’s top post. Gandhi told Tharoor that her family will support free and fair internal elections and will stay “neutral,” reports The Indian Express.

Earlier, Gehlot was approached by Gandhi to take over the reins of the party in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi remaining disinterested in taking up the responsibility. Tharoor, who is a member of the rebel G-23 group which had backed sweeping changes within the organisation, has vowed to implement all the points discussed in the Udaipur Declaration, if elected.

Sharing a joint petition by the youth Congress members, Tharoor on Monday tweeted, “I welcome this petition that is being circulated by a group of young @INCIndia members, seeking constructive reforms in the Party. It has gathered over 650 signatures so far. I am happy to endorse it & to go beyond it.”

In the resolution, the Congress members have asked the Congress presidential candidates to implementat the Udaipur Declaration in the first 100 days after taking charge of the office.

Tharoor met Gandhi, who had returned from abroad following a medical check-up, to consult her regarding his decision to run for the party’s top post. The meeting took place on a day when four more PCCs, including Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra, passed resolutions supporting Rahul Gandhi as the party president. Earlier, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat had passed resolutions pledging their support to Rahul Gandhi.

“Anybody who wants to contest is free and welcome to do so. This has been the consistent position of the Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi. This is an open, democratic and transparent process. Nobody needs anybody’s nod to contest,” said Congress MP and AICC general secretary in-charge of communication, Jairam Ramesh.



The filing of nominations for the top post is set to begin in three days. The last day for filing nomination is on September 30. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is October 8. The election campaign will be held between October 8 to 16. Elections will be held on October 17 and the results will be declared on October 19.

