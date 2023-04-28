Shashi Tharoor to Mahua Moitra: Opposition frowns at PT Usha’s remarks on wrestlers’ protest

Following remarks by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president and Rajya Sabha member PT Usha stating that sportspersons “protesting on the streets” were “tarnishing the image of the nation”, several politicians criticised her remarks saying that it was “unfortunate”.

The country’s top grapplers, including decorated wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have once against sat in protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since Sunday to protest against sexual harassment allegations on Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The celebrated sprinter on Thursday told reporters after IOA’s Executive Committee meeting that, “Wrestlers staging protest on streets amounts to indiscipline. It is tarnishing the image of India.”

In a tweet, Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “Dear @PTUshaOfficial, it does not become you to disparage the justified protests of your fellow sportspersons in the face of repeated & wanton sexual harassment. Their standing up for their rights does not “tarnish the image of the nation”. Ignoring their concerns – instead of hearing them out, investigating them & taking just action – does.”

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra also hit out saying, “Wrestlers protesting on streets tarnishing India’s image says @PTUshaOfficial So ruling party MP chairing WFI for years accused of molestation & abuse of power against who @DelhiPolice refuses to lodge FIR in spite of SC order makes India smell of roses, does it? #StopCrawling.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also slammed her remarks and said that all should “collectively speak up for sportswomen”.

Country’s image is tarnished when we have MPs accused of sexual harassment going scot free while the victims have to struggle for justice.

Am sorry Ma'm we must collectively speak up for our sportswomen not accuse them of tarnishing image when they are the ones who won laurels… — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) April 28, 2023

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national president Jayant Singh said that her comments were in “poor taste”.

“Our top wrestlers were on the streets in January & should have been heard when they first spoke about abuse. P T Usha’s comments in poor taste! #IStandWithMyChampions,” Singh tweeted.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and national president of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) PK Sreemathy said that her remarks were “most unfortunate”.

“PT Usha is a most well known and respected athlete but her statement criticising the international women wrestlers for sitting on dharna calling it an act of indiscipline is most unfortunate and disappointing,” she said.

“As head of the Olympic association it is her responsibility to protect the security of women. How shameful that instead of making sure the man accused of sexual harassment is removed from his post, she has virtually supported him,” Sreemathy added in a Facebook post.