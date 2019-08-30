Shashi Tharoor takes up PM Modi’s language challenge; calls it a departure from Hindi dominance

Shashi Tharoor, a three-time Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency, is known for his proficiency in English and vast vocabulary. (PTI File photo)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has accepted the language challenge given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that every Indian should learn at least a word a day in any Indian languages other than his/her mother tongue. On Friday, Tharoor has called this a “departure from Hindi dominance”. As part of the challenge, he translated the word “Pluralism” into Hindi and Malayalam.

1/2 PrimeMinister @NarendraModi ended his speech at the #manoramanewsconclave by suggesting we all learn one new word a day from an Indian language other than our own. I welcome this departure from Hindi dominance &gladly take him up on this #LanguageChallenge. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 30, 2019

2/2 In response to the PM’s #LanguageChallenge, I will tweet a word daily in English, Hindi & Malayalam. Others can do this in other languages. Here is the 1st one:

” In response to the PM’s #LanguageChallenge, I will tweet a word daily in English, Hindi & Malayalam. Others can do this in other languages. Here is the 1st one: Pluralism (English) बहुलवाद bahulavaad (Hindi) ബഹുവചനം bahuvachanam (Malayalam),” the former Union Minister tweeted.

Addressing the Malayala Manorama News Conclave in Kochi via a video link from New Delhi earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the power of language which unites India into one. He also suggested that media can publish one word in 10 to 12 different languages.

“Highlighting language’s power to unite India, Prime Minister asked media if it could play the role of a bridge to bring people speaking different languages closer. He suggested that Media can publish one word in 10-12 different languages. He said that, in this way, in a year, a person can learn over 300 new words in different languages. Once a person learns another Indian language, he will come to know the common threads and truly appreciate the oneness in Indian culture,” said PM Modi.

Shashi Tharoor, a three-time Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency, is known for his proficiency in English and vast vocabulary. He is also the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs. Previously, he served as Minister of State for Human Resource Development and Minister of State for External Affairs in the Government of India when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister.

On the official webpage of Shashi Tharoor, the former Union Minister is described as “a pioneer in using social media as an instrument of political interaction.” He was also India’s most-followed politician on microblogging site till 2013.