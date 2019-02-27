Shashi Tharoor takes a dig at PM Narendra Modi, accuses him of just boasting ’56-inch chest’ last 5 years

Shashi Tharoor (PTI)

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi saying he just boasted about his “56-inch chest” in his five-year rule, while his predecessor Manmohan Singh led a “glorious” government during his 10-year stint.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP while comparing between “Accidental Prime Minister”, a recently-released film based on Manmohan Singh’s tenure based on the book written by Sanjay Baru , and “Paradoxical Prime Minister”, written by him on PM Modi, Tharoor said as per ANI, “In those 10 years in Dr Manmohan Singh’s tenure, whether he came in accidentally or because of his years of experience or wisdom. I would say that Dr Singh left us with a 10-year record of sustained economic growth, a reasonably stable economic situation despite international record high oil prices…”

The former Union minister further said that during Manmohan Singh’s tenure was no chest thumping and that the UPA government led by the Congress had 10 glorious years. It was during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the then Gujarat CM, Narendra Modi had said it takes “56-inch chest” to change Uttar Pradesh to Gujarat as far as development is concerned.

Comparing the present and previous governments, he added as per the agency, “Look at this five years what we have. We have a government (referring to Modi government) which has caused sufferings to thousands of individuals through ill-conceived and badly implemented demonetisation. The GST created confusion. Having promised to crores jobs in a year…last year we lost 1.1 crore jobs. They did not create jobs but destroyed them,” said Mr Tharoor.

The former Union minister also pointed out on the killing in the name of cow protection and consumption of beef among others to express his concern on the present scenario in the country.

Earlier on January 30, he had stirred a row by commenting on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath after the later took a dip at Sangam in Prayagraj during the on going Kumbh Mela.

He posted a photo of Adityanath wading through the Ganges, and tweeted, “Ganga bhi swaach rakhne hai aur paap bhi yahan dhone hain. Iss Sangam me sabhi nange hain! Jai Ganga Maiya.” (Ganga have to be kept clean, and sins also required to be washed out here. Ever person is naked in this Sangam!)