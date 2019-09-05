Shashi Tharoor speaks his mind again, says uniform civil code is not a bad idea

Tharoor, however, clarified that his stand on uniform civil code or Ayodhya or Article 370 has not changed. (IE)

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor believes that a uniform civil code is not a bad idea but there should be a consensus among all the communities before taking any step towards it. In an interview with The Indian Express, Tharoor said that “none of us would say” that uniform civil code is a bad idea. Since communities want to preserve certain social and cultural practices, they should be persuaded that this would result in greater social harmony in doing this, he said ahead of the release of his latest book The Hindu Way.

The debate on uniform civil code has once again resurfaced after the BJP abrogated special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 and a uniform civil code were among some of the key promises of the BJP. Since the ruling party has delivered on Artice 370, talks have now shifted to the uniform civil code.

The BJP’s manifesto stated that uniform civil code is one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. “The BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality until India adopts a Uniform Civil Code which protects the rights of all women. The BJP reiterates its stand to draft a Uniform Civil Code drawing upon the best traditions and harmonising them with the modern times,” it said. However, Congress has objected to any such move arguing that it would divide the country on communal lines.

With his recent statements, Tharoor has gone against his party’s stated position and backed an idea which has been on BJP agenda. He, however, clarified that his stand on uniform civil code or Ayodhya or Article 370 has not changed. In the same interview with IE, Tharoor referred to the Ayodhya dispute and said that there was a possibility of “having some sort of proper temple there, ideally, without destroying another community’s place of worship”. On Article 370, Tharoor said that it was always meant to be a temporary provision.