Shashi Tharoor slams Delhi Police, says chargesheet in wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death ‘preposterous’

Tharoor said that conclusion set out by Delhi police in the high profile case ‘doesn’t speak well of its methods or motivations’.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has slammed Delhi police over naming him in the chargesheet filed in the mysterious death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. Tharoor said that conclusion set out by Delhi police in the high profile case ‘doesn’t speak well of its methods or motivations’. “If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of investigation, it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police,” he said in a Tweet. “In October 17, the Law Officer made a statement in the Delhi High Court that they have not found anything against anyone and now in 6 months they say that I have abetted a suicide. unbelievable! (sic)” he added further.

Reacting strongly, Tharoor termed the chargesheet as ‘preposterous’. “I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet and intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part,” he said.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy also reacted to the development in the case. Swamy alleged that all witnesses and documents in the case have been destroyed by the UPA government. “All witnesses and documents were destroyed by UPA government and corrupt police. On basis of current evidence, this is what could be done. More info will come during the trial. There are allegations on Shashi Tharoor that he forced his wife to commit suicide,” Swamy was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier, the Delhi Police filed the charge sheet in the case, mentioning Tharoor as the only accused. The court has announced May 24 as the next date of hearing. The Police charged Tharoor with section 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (cruelty against woman), Delhi Police confirmed in a tweet. Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room on January 17, 2014.

The Delhi Police mentioned marital discord as the cause of suicide. The chargesheet mentioned Tharoor’s name in column 2 as the police didn’t have enough evidence against the accused.

A high-profile politician and Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor is the only person who has been arrayed as an accused in the case. The chargesheet, which runs into around 3,000 pages, says that Pushkar died within three years, three months and 15 days of her marriage with Tharoor. The couple had married on August 22, 2010.