Shashi Tharoor slams BJP for politicising Balakot air strike, says votes can’t be won with blood of security personnel

Shashi Tharoor slams BJP for politicising sacrifices of armed forces. (Photo/ANI)

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party for politicising the sacrifices made by security personnel, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said that the ruling party is acting as if the Army and Air Force were their personal entities.

Talking to journalists in Trivandrum, Tharoor came down hard on the BJP for portraying the recent actions by the Army and Air Force against terrorists as their own success.

“We have no doubt in our mind that the politicisation that has taken place of what is otherwise been a national security issue is entire due to one political party. They happen to be in power at this time, with the nation standing behind the flag,” Tharoor said.

“They (BJP) are behaving as if this is the Army of the BJP, it is not. It is the Army of India, Air Force of India. All Indians will stand for the Army, Air Force and it is shameful that the BJP is behaving as if it is their own personal Army. We are pround of our armed forces but we’ll never accept any proposition that some how links them magically to one polical party,” the Trivandrum MP added.

WATCH VIDEO: