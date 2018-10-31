Shashi Tharoor sends legal notice to Ravi Shankar Prasad over ‘murder accused’ remarks

By: | Published: October 31, 2018 6:29 PM

Prasad in a tweet on Sunday had said: "Shashi Tharoor who is accused in a murder case has attempted to disrespect Lord Shiva". Prasad was responding to a statement of Tharoor where the latter had insulted the Prime Minister.

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi Tharoor notice, Ravi Shankar Prasad news, Shashi Tharoor murder accused, Shiv Linga, Shashi Tharoor controversyShashi Tharoor in a tweet said that he has sent a notice to Prasad about his false, malicious and defamatory statements which he has still not retracted. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader and former minister Shashi Tharoor has sent a legal notice to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over his ‘murder accused’ statement. Informing about the move, Shashi Tharoor in a tweet said that he has sent a notice to Prasad about his false, malicious and defamatory statements which he has still not retracted.

“When India’s Law Minister falsely invents a murder case against a political opponent, what hope for justice and democracy?” he added.

Prasad in a tweet on Sunday had said: “Shashi Tharoor who is accused in a murder case has attempted to disrespect Lord Shiva”. Prasad was responding to a statement of Tharoor where the latter had insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shashi Tharoor while launching his book on Saturday said that an RSS person had told a journalist that Prime Minister Modi was like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling. “You can not remove him by hand or hit him with a slipper,” the Congress leader had said.

