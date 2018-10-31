Shashi Tharoor sends legal notice to Ravi Shankar Prasad over ‘murder accused’ remarks

Shashi Tharoor in a tweet said that he has sent a notice to Prasad about his false, malicious and defamatory statements which he has still not retracted. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader and former minister Shashi Tharoor has sent a legal notice to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over his ‘murder accused’ statement. Informing about the move, Shashi Tharoor in a tweet said that he has sent a notice to Prasad about his false, malicious and defamatory statements which he has still not retracted.

“When India’s Law Minister falsely invents a murder case against a political opponent, what hope for justice and democracy?” he added.

Prasad in a tweet on Sunday had said: “Shashi Tharoor who is accused in a murder case has attempted to disrespect Lord Shiva”. Prasad was responding to a statement of Tharoor where the latter had insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shashi Tharoor while launching his book on Saturday said that an RSS person had told a journalist that Prime Minister Modi was like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling. “You can not remove him by hand or hit him with a slipper,” the Congress leader had said.