Shashi Tharoor reveals the secret behind his voluminous vocabulary | WATCH VIDEO

By: |
Published: November 16, 2019 10:19:29 AM

During an interaction with students earlier this week, a student asked Tharoor to give him a new word. In his response, Tharoor revealed how he developed his 'exotic' vocabulary.

Shashi Tharoor, shashi Tharoor video, shashi tharoor english secretCongress MP Shashi Tharoor is known for his impeccable knowledge of English language. (File Photo)

Shashi Tharoor’s vocabulary secret revealed: Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor is known for using long and less heard words in his interaction over social media. Tharoor’s usage of words like ‘farrago’, ‘rodomontade’, ‘floccinaucinihilipilification’ and several others in the past has sent the netizens referring to a dictionary. So, what is the secret behind Tharoor’s vocab power? The leader revealed this himself recently.

During an interaction with students during an event in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this week,  a student asked Tharoor to give him a new word. In his response, Tharoor revealed how he developed his ‘exotic’ vocabulary. To the surprise of many present at the event, Tharoor said he has “barely opened” dictionary in his life.

“I’ll give you a very simple, old word – read – that’s the only way I have acquired the vocabulary. People think I am some sort of nut case who studies dictionaries all day long…I have barely opened dictionary in my life,” Tharoor said. The 63-year-old politician’s response received huge applause from the audience.

WATCH: Shashi Tharoor reveals secret behind his vocabulary

“I have read extensively…I had some advantages over all of you…I lived in India without television, without computers, without playstation, without mobile phones… all I had were books,” Tharoor added.

Tharoor posted the video of his interaction on his Twitter handle. The clip has been viewed over two lakh times so far.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Shashi Tharoor reveals the secret behind his voluminous vocabulary | WATCH VIDEO
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘PM Best Chowkidar Awards’: Govt moots idea of awarding hardworking watchmen
2Tackling Delhi’s Air Pollution: More electric buses, efficient public transport is the key, not odd-even
3Odd-even scheme “half-baked solution”, ineffective in reducing pollution, says Supreme Court