Shashi Tharoor reveals the secret behind his voluminous vocabulary | WATCH VIDEO

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is known for his impeccable knowledge of English language. (File Photo)

Shashi Tharoor’s vocabulary secret revealed: Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor is known for using long and less heard words in his interaction over social media. Tharoor’s usage of words like ‘farrago’, ‘rodomontade’, ‘floccinaucinihilipilification’ and several others in the past has sent the netizens referring to a dictionary. So, what is the secret behind Tharoor’s vocab power? The leader revealed this himself recently.

During an interaction with students during an event in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this week, a student asked Tharoor to give him a new word. In his response, Tharoor revealed how he developed his ‘exotic’ vocabulary. To the surprise of many present at the event, Tharoor said he has “barely opened” dictionary in his life.

“I’ll give you a very simple, old word – read – that’s the only way I have acquired the vocabulary. People think I am some sort of nut case who studies dictionaries all day long…I have barely opened dictionary in my life,” Tharoor said. The 63-year-old politician’s response received huge applause from the audience.

WATCH: Shashi Tharoor reveals secret behind his vocabulary

My reply to a student who asked me to give him a new word in view of my reputation as a fount of exotic vocabulary: pic.twitter.com/I6mr9DOX6m — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 11, 2019

“I have read extensively…I had some advantages over all of you…I lived in India without television, without computers, without playstation, without mobile phones… all I had were books,” Tharoor added.

Tharoor posted the video of his interaction on his Twitter handle. The clip has been viewed over two lakh times so far.