Shashi Tharoor says ‘fight against Hindutva extremism should give no comfort to Islamist extremism either’

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo/PTI)

Shashi Tharoor CAA protest news: Congress MP from Kerala Shashi Tharoor has found himself embroiled in a bitter Twitter row after he was attacked over his tweet regarding ‘Islamist extremism’. Tharoor had to face a backlash by many over his tweet which was in response of a video showing people chanting ‘La ilaha illallah’ during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“Our fight against Hindutva extremism should give no comfort to Islamist extremism either. We who’re raising our voice in the #CAA_NRCProtests are fighting to defend an #InclusiveIndia. We will not allow pluralism & diversity to be supplanted by any kind of religious fundamentalism,” Tharoor said in his tweet.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP further sought to clarify his tweet, saying the opposition of CAA had nothing to do with Islam or Hinduism, rather it was a struggle about India.

“No@offence intended. Just making it clear that for most of us this struggle is about India, not about Islam. Or Hinduism. It’s about our constitutional values & founding principles. It’s about defending pluralism. It’s about saving the soul of India. Not one faith vs another,” Tharoor said in another tweet.

The new Citizenship law, which aims to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Jains and Parsis who are facing persecution in countries like Afghanistanl, Pakistan and Bangladesh, has witnessed widescale violent protests in several parts of the country, including national capital Delhi.

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has been stressing that the Act has nothing to do with Muslims living in India at present, the Opposition led by the Congress is portraying it as a tool for dividing the country on religious lines.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have accused the Congres of fanning violence over the issue by creating confusion among people.