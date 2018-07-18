Shashi Tharoor refuses to withdraw ‘Hindu-Pakistan’ remark, wants BJP to apologise for vandalising office (PTI Photo)

Unfazed by the continuous attacks by the BJP, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor today refused to withdraw his controversial ‘Hindu-Pakistan’ remark and instead demanded an apology from those who vandalised his office in Thiruvananthapuram. Speaking to ANI outside the Parliament on the first day of Monsoon Session, the Congress MP said that he stands by his remark and that he had said nothing wrong.

“If you build the nation for one religion, it is bound to break-up. But if we all stay together, how will this country break up? (Agar aap ek majhab ke liye bharat banayenge to desh toot jayega, lekin sab sath mein rahenge to desh kaise tootega?)” he said.

“I will not withdraw any of my statements, instead those who attacked my office should tender an apology,” he added.

Tharoor was reacting to the BJP’s demand that the Congress leader apologise for his controversial remark that “India will become a Hindu Pakistan if the BJP wins the 2019 general elections”. The BJP had launched a blistering attack on Tharoor, accusing him of insulting Hindus and asked him to go to Pakistan.

#WATCH: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says ‘I will not withdraw any of my statements, instead those who attacked my office should tender an apology.’ pic.twitter.com/HJ3bzEgsUF — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2018

Earlier this week, Tharoor’s office in his home constituency was allegedly vandalised by BJP youth wing workers. The attackers had also raised slogans against him and put up offensive posters, asking him to go to Pakistan. According to Tharoor, the BJYM workers had also threatened to kill him and shut down his office.

Tharoor this morning lashed out at the BJP for asking him to go to Pakistan, questioning their moral authority. Alleging that the BJP is behaving like ‘Taliban’, Tharoor said: “They are asking me to go to Pakistan. Who has given them the right to decide that I am not a Hindu like them and I don’t have the right to stay in the country? Have they started a Taliban in Hinduism?”