Shashi Tharoor links Kashmiri sarpanch’s killing to ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’

Shashi Tharoor tweeted that Congressmen are being killed from Kashmir to Kerala for standing up for secularism & democracy.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has alleged that opposition voices are being silenced by a flurry of bullets for standing up for the democratic process. Tharoor said this while referring to the killing of a sarpanch in Kashmir earlier this week.

Ajay Pandita, 40, a sarpanch, was shot dead by militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. He was sarpanch in Larkipora area in Anantnag and a Congress leader.

“Congressmen are being killed from Kashmir to Kerala for standing up for secularism & democracy,” he tweeted.

Without taking the name of the BJP, he said those against the ‘idea of India’ are calling for a ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’.

“The message is clear: “Congress-mukt Bharat” is what all enemies of the Idea of India want,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

Tharoor’s comment drew a sharp retort from Bollywood actor Anupam Kher who himself is a Kashmiri Pandit.

“You are such an educated person. What has happened to your thinking? In this scenario when a terrorist kills anyone from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, he kills an INDIAN. Not a political party member. What a twisted thing to say!” he tweeted.

Ajay Pandita’s killing took place in his native village on Monday evening. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Reacting to his killing, Rahul said that Ajay Pandita sacrificed his life for democratic process in the Valley.

Ajay Pandita’s murder was first such killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in last few years. Meanwhile, his daughter has demanded a thorough probe into the killing of her father.