Shashi Tharoor injured while offering prayers at Thiruvananthapuram temple, receives six stitches on the head

Shashi Tharoor (ANI)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was injured while he was offering prayers at a temple in Kerala’s Thiruvanthapuram. Tharoor, who is the sitting Member of Parliament from the constituency, was shifted to the general hospital and received six stitches on his head, news agency ANI reported.

Tharoor sustained injuries while performing ‘Thulabharam’ where a devotee donates items such as fruits, grains, sugar or jaggery equal to his weight to the temple. According to a PTI report, the hook of the weighing scale fell when Tharoor was performing the ritual. He also suffered minor injuries on his leg.

Tharoor was performing the Hindu ritual at a Devi temple on the occasion of Vishu, the Malayalam new year. He was accompanied by his family members and party MLA VS Sivakumar.

He was rushed to the Trivandrum Medical College Hospital for a detailed examination. News agency ANI tweeted an image of the MP sitting with a bandage on his head and blood stains on his kurta.

Tharoor, a two-time MP from Thiruvanathapuram, is locked in a tight three-cornered contest with CPI’s C Divakaran and BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan. Stakes are high for the Congress MP with several surveys predicting a photo finish in the upcoming Lok Sabha election scheduled for April 23.

The Thiruvanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency has seven Assembly segments, namely, Thiruvananthapuram, Kazhakuttom. Vattiyoorkavu. Nemom

Kovalam, Neyyattinkara and Parassala. Nemom constituency created history of sorts in the 2016 Assembly elections when it elected BJP’s O Rajagopal, a first for the ruling party at the Centre.

Tharoor’s task is cut out as the BJP is expected to gain from the Sabarimala agitation and Thiruvanathapuram is one of the constituencies where it could have a bearing on the results.