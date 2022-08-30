Shashi Tharoor for Congress president? Kerala MP hints at bid for top party post, calls for free and fair elections

With a contest on cards for the post of Congress president this time, Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor is considering contesting the elections for the party’s top post, a report by The Indian Express said citing sources, adding that the MP refused to comment when approached for confirmation by the newspaper.

According to the IE report, Tharoor’s likely bid for the post of party president is guided by his belief that it is time to put forward a fresh set of ideas and an alternate vision for the party, which has seen several high-profile exits and a string of losses since the Lok Sabha debacle in 2014. Sources told IE that Tharoor has discussed the idea with some colleagues and well-wishers, but is yet to take a final call, the report added.

Indications that Tharoor could be considering contesting the Congress presidential elections were apparent in a column he wrote for Matrubhumi English, where he called for free and fair elections and also praised the decision to hold polls as a step in the right direction for the party.

Also read| ‘Delhi CM who stretched from head to belly’: Shashi Tharoor pens poem on Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘mannerism’ at PM’s meet



“Ideally it should have announced elections also for the dozen seats on the CWC itself which are supposed to be elected. Allowing members of the party drawn from the AICC and PCC delegates to determine who will lead the party from these key positions, would have helped legitimise the incoming set of leaders and give them a credible mandate to lead the party. Still, electing a fresh president is a start towards the revitalisation the Congress badly needs,” Tharoor, a member of the G-23 grouping of senior leaders who wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 seeking reforms in the party, wrote.



Also read| Congress president election on Oct 17; Filing of nomination to begin Sept 24

“It could also have other beneficial effects – for instance, we have seen the global interest in the British Conservative Party during their recent leadership race, a phenomenon we already witnessed in 2019, when a dozen candidates contested to replace Theresa May, and Boris Johnson emerged on top. Replicating a similar scenario for the Congress will similarly increase the national interest in the party and galvanise more voters towards the Congress party once again. For this reason, I hope that several candidates come forward to present themselves for consideration. Putting forward their visions for the party and the nation will surely stir public interest,” he added.

Elections for the post of Congress president will be held on October 17 and the results, after the counting of votes, will be undertaken on October 19. As per the schedule, the window for filing nominations is September 24-30 and the last date of withdrawal of nominations is October 8. This is the first time in two decades that the party could see a contest for the post of president.