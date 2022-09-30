Shashi Tharoor files nomination for Congress president, makes grand entry at AICC headquarters

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday filed his nomination for the post of Congress president at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.

He submitted his papers to the party’s central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry at his office at the Congress headquarters. Tharoor made a grand entry at the AICC headquarters, amid the sound of drumbeats and fanfare.

Earlier in the day, ahead of filing his nomination, Tharoor visited Rajghat in the morning and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi. “Paid tribute to the man who built India’s bridge to the 21st century this morning,” Tharoor said in a tweet.

He quoted former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi as saying, “India is an Old country but a young nation… I dream of India Strong, Independent, Self-Reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind.”

On Thursday, Tharoor posted a picture on Twitter with senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who too was going to file his nomination today, but opted out at the last minute, saying it was a “friendly contest”.

“Received a visit from Digvijaya Singh this afternoon. I welcome his candidacy for the Presidency of our Party. We both agreed that ours is not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues. All we both want is that whoever prevails, Congress will win,” Tharoor tweeted.

Singh responded to the tweet and wrote, “I agree. We are fighting the communal forces in India. Both believe in the Gandhian Nehruvian Ideology and shall fight them relentlessly come what may. Best wishes.”

With Singh opting out, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will likely be Tharoor’s sole competitor. However, clarity on the final list of candidates is only likely to emerge by evening, after the deadline for filing nomination papers ends at 3 PM.

Polling for the Congress president post will take place on October 17, and the result will be announced on October 19.