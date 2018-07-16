Shashi Tharoor claims threat to life after Thiruvananthapuram office vandalised, blames ‘BJP goons’

Shashi Tharoor speaks to the media. (ANI)

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor today alleged that some members of the BJP Yuva Morcha had vandalised his office in Thiruvananthapuram. While accusing the BJP Yuva Morcha of smearing black oil on signs, he also claimed that some BJP youth activists also drove away the locals who had come to his office with petitions. “People had come with their concerns but you scared them away from here. Is this what we want in our country? I am asking as a citizen, not as an MP. This is not the Hinduism that I know of,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said that “BJP Yuva Morcha vandals” attacked his constituency office and poured black engine oil on signs, doors, walls and gate, drove away innocent citizens waiting with their petitions, put up offensive banners and “shouted slogans asking me to go to Pakistan”.

The incident comes days after Tharoor triggered a massive controversy over his remarks that the country would turn into a “Hindu Pakistan if BJP comes back to power after the next general elections in 2019.” The former Union minister was not in his office when the incident took place.

“We have all been warned. The BJP’s answer to the simple question “have you given up the dream of a Hindu Rashtra?” is apparently vandalism & violence. That is the face they have shown in Thiruvananthapuram today. Most Hindus will say these Sanghi goondas do not represent us,” Tharoor said.

Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram district BJP President S Suresh said the incident occurred in protest against a wrong statement by Tharoor. “This protest took place as Tharoor is the Lok Sabha member from here and hence this is nothing but a natural protest because of his erroneous statement,” he told The Indian Express.

While speaking on “Threats faced by Indian Democracy and Secularism” at an event recently, the Congress leader had said: “The great danger is that if they (the BJP) are able to win a repeat of their current strength in the Lok Sabha, then frankly our democratic constitution as we understand will not survive because they will have all the three elements they need to tear up the Constitution of India and write a new one.

“That will be a new one which will enshrine the principle of Hindu Rashtra, will remove equality for minorities, that will create a Hindu Pakistan” he had said further, according to the paper. On Saturday, a Kolkata court summoned Tharoor after a plea was moved by a lawyer dubbing his comments as “a deliberate and malicious act ” that was “intended” at “outraging” religious feelings.