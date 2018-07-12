‘India will become Hindu Pakistan, if BJP wins 2019 Lok Sabha elections’ – Shashi Tharoor sparks big controversy

Tharoor’s remark came after the Prime Minister launched a scathing attack at the Congress Party while addressing a farmers’ rally in Punjab earlier in the day. (IE)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday sparked a big controversy after he reportedly said that ‘India will become Hindu Pakistan, if BJP wins 2019 Lok Sabha elections’. According to news agency ANI, Tharoor said, “If they (BJP) win a repeat in the Lok Sabha our democratic constitution as we understand it will not survive as they will have all the elements they need to tear apart the constitution of India and write a new one.” Moreover, Tharoor added, “That new one will be the one which will enshrine principles of Hindu Rashtra, that’ll remove equality for minorities, that’ll create a Hindu Pakistan and that isn’t what Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad and great heroes of freedom struggle fought for.” Tharoor’s statement has triggered a massive row.

MR Sashi Tharoor says India will become “Hindu-Pakistan” if BJP returns to power in 2019!

Shameless @INCIndia doesn’t lose any opportunity to demean India & defame the Hindus!

From “Hindu terrorists” to “Hindu-Pakistan” the Pak appeasing policies of Cong are unparalleled! — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) July 11, 2018



Reacting to Tharoor’s ‘Hindu Pakistan’ statement, BJP leader Sambit Patra demanded, “Rahul Gandhi must apologise for what Shashi Tharoor said.” Patra added, “Congress was responsible for creation of Pakistan because of its ambitions yet again it has gone ahead to demean India and defame Hindus of India.”

Earlier in the day, Tharoor had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is more interested in political campaigning than in running the country. Tharoor’s remark came after the Prime Minister launched a scathing attack at the Congress Party while addressing a farmers’ rally in Punjab earlier in the day. “The Prime Minister seems to be far more interested in political campaigning than in running the country. Since last four-and-a-half years, we have been hearing so many speeches attacking the Congress party, attacking one family, attacking everything the Congress has done,” Tharoor told ANI.