Shashi Tharoor backs free screening of ‘Chhapaak’ to support Deepika Padukone

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday came out in support of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who stood up with a student group against violence at JNU. Tharoor backed his party colleagues offering free movie tickets of Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’, that hit the theatres on Friday. He said that the Congress did not want the movie to be boycotted by the Bharatiya Janata Party as a “punishment” for standing with students. Speaking at a press conference, the senior Congress leader said his party leaders were showing solidarity with Deepika Padukone by giving tickets to college students.

“We do not want anyone to be boycotted because of showing courage to stand with the students,” he said. This comes after a section of the saffron party gave a call to boycott ‘Chhapaak’ after Deepika Padukone made a visit to the JNU on Tuesday to express solidarity with students attacked by a masked mob.

PTI reports that Delhi Congress leaders today arranged a special screening of the movie for students in Daryaganj. “We bought all the 920 tickets for the 2-pm show. Around 800 students watched the film. Deepika stood with our students. Now it is our turn to support her,” PTI quoted Congress leader Alka Lamba as saying. The Congress state govts have declared ‘Chhapaak’ tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

On Sunday, some masked men attacked students and teachers with sticks and rods. Today, Delhi Police said that they have identified nine students suspected to be responsible for the attack, 7 are from Left and two are from ABVP.