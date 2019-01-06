Shashi Tharoor attacks BJP: When friends are not happy, rest of country is even more negative

The leader further said the BJP must realise that when even “your friends are unhappy with you, the rest of the country will be even more negative about your performance”.

Congress MP Shahi Tharoor has suggested that there was a sense of frustration among the Bharatiya Janata Party’s allies and it was a “telling sign” that some saffron party’s partners were “deserting the sinking ship”.

The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram has asserted that there was growing frustration among NDA members with the “one-man show” at the Centre. The leader further said the BJP must realise that when even “your friends are unhappy with you, the rest of the country will be even more negative about your performance”.

“There is evidently a growing frustration among the members of the NDA, with the authoritarian one-man show that we have seen under the current government and the fact that some allies of the BJP are now beginning to desert the sinking ship is a telling sign that all is not well within the alliance,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Tharoor further praised United Progressive Alliance saying that all voices are heard and all concerns accommodated in Congress-led alliance. He said that the alliance had successfully operated at the helm of Indian polity for a decade, adding that it is certainly a characteristic that would make it an attractive alternative to the present ruling dispensation.

Recently, BJP has lost two key allies — Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP). Both the parties have shifted loyalties to Opposition’s alliance in Bihar in December. The party has is also facing differences in its partnership with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra; Apna Dal (S) and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) in Uttar Pradesh; and LJP in Bihar.