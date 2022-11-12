5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal again, sharp tremors felt across Delhi-NCR

Sharp earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining areas on Saturday evening. This is the second time in the week that the National Capital Region has witnessed the significant seismic activity. The National Center for Seismology has posted the details of the earthquake. The Centre says that it was an earthquake of 5.4 magnitude that occurred in Nepal. Just like the last time, this was also a shallow tremor with a depth of just 10 km.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 12-11-2022, 19:57:06 IST, Lat: 29.28 & Long: 81.20, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal, for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/EeajzoWKi2 @OfficeOfDrJS @PMOIndia @DDNational @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/QsUzaSduQv — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 12, 2022

The Saturday earthquake comes 72 hours after the massive 6.3 temblor that claimed six lives in Nepal. The National Center for Seismology says that the earthquake occurred at 7:57 pm on Saturday.

As Delhi-NCR witnesses second earthquake tremors within a week, Twitter is on a roll

Social media is abuzz with several earthquake-related posts. From those anxiously asking about the latest on the tremors, others are expressing their feelings on a much lighter note. Here are the wittiest takes on this big breaking on Twitter:

Mandatory “earthquake, right?” tweet — Kusha Kapila (@KushaKapila) November 12, 2022

Delhiite: I won't die of pollution if I stay home



Earthquake: pic.twitter.com/XqEw0mgExx — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 12, 2022