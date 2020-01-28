Sharjeel Imam more dangerous than Kanhaiya Kumar, says Home Minister Amit Shah

A team of Delhi police picked up Sharjeel Imam from his village in Jehanabad, Bihar. (PTI)

Home Minister Amit Shah referred to JNU student Sharjeel Imam’s alleged anti-national speech while claiming that he was “more dangerous” than former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar. Shah said that now that Sharjeel has been arrested, he will be sent to jail. “Watch Sharjeel’s video, listen to his speech, he has spoken more dangerous words than Kanhaiya Kumar. Today, Delhi Police has arrested him and he is being brought to Delhi. He (Sharjeel Imam) will be lodged in jail,” the Home Minister said while speaking at an event in Raipur, Chattisgarh.

Amit Shah was referring to anti-national slogans that were raised four years ago inside the university campus when Kanhaiya Kumar was JNUSU President. A number of videos had surfaced in which some JNU students raised controversial slogans such as “Hame chahiye azaadi, Bharat Tere Tukde Honge, Afzal Hum Sharminda Hai”. Following this, Kanhaiya Kumar along with others was booked under charges of sedition by the Delhi Police.

In January last year, the Delhi police had filed a charge sheet in the case, but Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is yet to sanction the charges in the case. Referring to the delay, Amit Shah today said: “Anti-national slogans were raised in JNU, Modi ji decided to put him (Kanhaiya Kumar) in jail, but Kejriwal has not given permission to prosecute him. Everyone has seen the anti-national video of Sharjil Imam separating Assam from India, today Delhi Police has arrested him.”

A team of Delhi Police picked up Sharjeel Imam from his village in Jehanabad, Bihar, this afternoon. He had gone underground after five states had booked him for making an anti-India speech during an event organized to oppose the Citizenship Act at Aligarh Muslim University. During the speech, he had said that cutting-off Assam from the rest of India was the responsibility of Muslims. “Cut-off Assam from India, only they (Centre) will hear us,” Imam had reportedly said in the video. Sharjeel is among the initial organisers of the Shaheen Bagh blockade, where hundreds of women have been sitting on an indefinite protest against the CAA since December 15, 2019.