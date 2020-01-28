Sharjeel Imam, JNU student booked for sedition, arrested from Jehanabad in Bihar

According to a report, Sharjeel was arrested on Tuesday from Bihar, his native state. (ANI photo)

Sharjeel Imam, the JNU student booked on charges of sedition for objectionable remarks calling for the annexation of the northeast, has reportedly been arrested from Jehanabad district in Bihar. According to a report by ANI, Sharjeel was arrested on Tuesday from Jehanabad in Bihar, his native city. The development comes after a massive manhunt by police of five states over his “inflammatory speeches” that surfaced in videos that went viral on social media.

Sharjeel was arrested by Delhi Police in a joint operation with the Bihar Police. It is not immediately clear when he will be brought to Delhi. Earlier, his native place in Jehanabad district of Bihar was raided in a joint operation by the Delhi, Bihar and UP police. His brother was picked up this morning from Jehanabad for questioning, PTI reported earlier today.

Sharjeel Imam has invited a raft of cases against him over his controversial remarks that came to fore after a video of his speech dated January 16 at the Aligarh Muslim University went viral. Cases have been filed against him in several states such as Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. One of the charges against him includes sedition.

Several BJP leaders have come out to congratulate the police department over Sharjeel’s arrest. BJP I-T cell head Amit Malviya said that he was happy that the sedition accused had been arrested. However, he also took potshots at the Aam Aadmi Party led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said he hoped that the Delhi government does not try to shield him as they did with JNU sedition case accused Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid. The Delhi government is yet to grant prosecution sanction against the accused over two years since the chargesheet was filed.