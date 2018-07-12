Share news on WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook? Ghaziabad police says verify, or face action

Think twice before you hit the share button on your social media handles! Days after the central government sought greater accountability from WhatsApp in wake of several lynching deaths triggered by alleged fake news forwards on the chat app, Ghaziabad district police have issued a stern warning to those who spread rumours and false information on the social messaging platforms.

It has also advised people to verify messages and news on Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp from at least two places. Failing to do so may invite legal action. “Often messages and news are read on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp which seem unbelievable. Most of them relate to your religious faith and beliefs. Keep in mind that not every news or information which goes viral on social media is true. If you suspect the validity of any such post, please verify it from at least two places,” the district police said in its Twitter post.

Ghaziabad police have also said that those found spreading such information are likely to booked under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“All of you need to be informed that if any person puts or forwards objectionable material (such as article, photo, video, etc) on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, then a case against them under IPC sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) /295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (uttering, words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) will be registered. The action might be taken under NSA against them. Misleading information can be from another district, state or country. Hence, be careful and do not get inflamed after being misled. The group administration has the responsibility to remove the person who shares such material and immediately inform police on the following phone numbers,” the second such message read.

While the move sparked curiosity as there has been no related untoward incident reported from Uttar Pradesh so far, a Ghaziabad police official said that this was part of the routine exercise. “Even in the past, action has been taken against those responsible for spreading hateful messages to incite communal violence. We are now trying to raise awareness among people against such behaviour. In the past, NSA has been invoked against people, including members of the Bhim Army, in Saharanpur due to such action on social media,” said Akash Tomar, Superintendent of Police (City), Ghaziabad.

Earlier this month, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said social media companies like WhatsApp that are reaping commercial gains from India’s market have to remain accountable and vigilant to prevent abuse of their platforms for the spread of dangerous and provocative messages. WhatsApp has come under fire following a spate of lynching incidents purportedly triggered by provocative messages circulating on its platform.

Prasad had even asked WhatsApp to work in a coordinated manner with the country’s IT Department, Home Ministry and the police. “If in any state, any part, on a particular subject, if there is a movement of large volumes of messages on WhatsApp, it is not rocket science that can’t be discovered by application of technology,” Prasad said on the sidelines of a conference.

The government had issued a warning to the popular messaging app asking it to take immediate measures to prevent the spread of “irresponsible and explosive messages”. WhatsApp has responded to the government notice saying it is “horrified” by the “terrible acts of violence” and has outlined steps being taken by the company to curb abuse of its platform. It also highlighted that fake news, misinformation, and hoaxes can be checked by the government, civil society and technology companies working together.